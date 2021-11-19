FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

TSE:AR opened at C$3.96 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.