FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $18.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

