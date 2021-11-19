FY2022 EPS Estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($3.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.60).

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of EYPT opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.18. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 377,664 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 960,506 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 326,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.