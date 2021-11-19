FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Decreased by DA Davidson

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 100.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $3,132,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.