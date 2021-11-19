FY2022 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after buying an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

