G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ WILC opened at $21.74 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.65.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter.
About G. Willi-Food International
G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.