Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. Gala has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $1.66 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 175.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00227736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

