Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

GLPEY opened at $4.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -190.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

