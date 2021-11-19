Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GAMB stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

GAMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

