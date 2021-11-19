Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 802,500 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,543. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 767,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after buying an additional 320,210 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

