GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €33.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.44 ($47.57).

ETR G1A opened at €44.88 ($52.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.94. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €44.95 ($52.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.91.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

