Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $591.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

