General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $54,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 385.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of -193.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $76.08 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.