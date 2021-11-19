General Mills, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for General Mills in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

General Mills stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

