Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $41.13

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.13, but opened at $42.45. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 9,225 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

