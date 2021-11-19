Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AUPH. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,350 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AUPH opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

