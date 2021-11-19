Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $1,331,650.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $264.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.33. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -318.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.01 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.36.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

