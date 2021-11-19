Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $1,331,650.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $264.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.33. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -318.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.01 and a twelve month high of $298.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.36.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
