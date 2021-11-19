Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) PT Raised to $31.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of LAND opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $969.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,278,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,363,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,241,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.