Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 422.86 ($5.52).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 375.70 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 355.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 553.37. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £49.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

