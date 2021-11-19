Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLNCY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Glencore has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

