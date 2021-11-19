Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 53,933 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

