Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 53,933 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.34.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
