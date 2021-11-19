Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the October 14th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global-e Online stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,579. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.49.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $70,485,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $76,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

