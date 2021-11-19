Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $128.59, with a volume of 8938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.36.

Specifically, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

