Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 52.6% in October

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,160,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUT traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 5,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,359. Global X Education ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.