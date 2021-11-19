Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 130,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,686 shares.The stock last traded at $93.56 and had previously closed at $92.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 173,644 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

