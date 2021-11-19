GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $57.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $351,477.32 and $57.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

