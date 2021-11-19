Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 161.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Gold Resource by 111.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 326,266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 12.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gold Resource by 180.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

