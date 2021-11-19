Golden Green Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.