Golden Green Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Five Below by 201.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average of $194.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

