Golden Green Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,227 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -202.49 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,736,386. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

