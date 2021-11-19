Golden Green Inc. Sells 6,490 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $325.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.80. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

