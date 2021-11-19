Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,402 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of SPX worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,752,871. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

