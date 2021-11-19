Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 214.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $48.44 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

