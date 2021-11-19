Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Inari Medical worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after acquiring an additional 627,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 10.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after acquiring an additional 210,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NARI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $406,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $2,736,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,900 shares of company stock worth $20,543,567. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

