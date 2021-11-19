Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of One Equity Partners Open Water I worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

