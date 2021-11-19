Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $5.53 Million Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of COMPASS Pathways at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
