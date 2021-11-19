Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.

GDDFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.64.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

