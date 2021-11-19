Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Desjardins

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDDFF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.91. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.