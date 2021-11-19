Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.09.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$4.72 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company has a market cap of C$353.70 million and a PE ratio of -45.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.59.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

