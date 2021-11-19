Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Down 30.1%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) shares dropped 30.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.82. Approximately 1,224,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 427,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Goodfood Market and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.09.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.70 million and a P/E ratio of -45.71.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.