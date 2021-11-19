Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRI. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Get Grainger alerts:

GRI stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Thursday. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 313.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 301.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £293.92 ($384.01). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 278 shares of company stock worth $89,384.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.