Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,880,000 after purchasing an additional 549,855 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,331 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 856,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,212 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $18.47 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.