Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.79 million and $2,234.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.44 or 0.00377031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.