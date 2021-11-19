GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GP. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $13.71 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 6.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

