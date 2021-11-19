GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on GP. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.
Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $13.71 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 6.42.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.