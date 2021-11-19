Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,184. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 272.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,290 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 92.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3,591.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $38.25. 384,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -208.32 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

