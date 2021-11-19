Grid+ (GRID) Market Cap Reaches $57.37 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $57.37 million and $47,291.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 164.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00223771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00090420 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

