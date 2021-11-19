Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. Grifols has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,172 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,549,000 after acquiring an additional 529,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,247 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

