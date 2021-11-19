Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $14.07 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

GRIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

