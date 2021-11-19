Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $36.38.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

