Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.53% of Haemonetics worth $18,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $55.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

